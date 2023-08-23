Kerala to feel the heat: 9 districts to witness rise in temperature by five degrees tomorrow, warns IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures will soar in Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature in the majority of districts will be three to five degrees Celsius higher than normal, as predicted by the weather office.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are likely to experience temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius, while Alappuzha, Kottayam and Palakkad will see the heat being turned up to 35 degrees Celsius. Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts will experience heat up to 34 degrees Celsius.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued cautionary instructions for the public in view of the increasing temperatures:

1. Between 11 am and 3 pm, direct exposure to sunlight must be avoided.

2. A bottle of drinking water must be kept handy to prevent dehydration.

3. Drink plenty of water even if not thirsty.

4. Avoid consuming beverages like alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated drinks during the day.

5. Wear loose and light-coloured clothes and footwear when going out.

6. It is advisable to use an umbrella or a hat before venturing out.

7. School authorities and parents must take extra precautions to ensure the safety of students.

8. Elderly people, pregnant women, children, differently-abled people and those suffering from any diseases must strictly avoid exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

9. Avoid instances that may cause forest fires.

10. It is the responsibility of the organisation concerned to ensure the safety of food delivery executives on two-wheelers.

11. Journalists and police officers engaged in on-field duty should carry an umbrella and avoid direct sunlight.

12. It is recommended to consume plenty of fruits and vegetables during this period.

13. Drinking buttermilk or ORS solution is encouraged if fatigued.

14. Do not leave children or pets unattended in closed/parked vehicles.

15. If uncomfortable, rest immediately and seek medical attention.