Kozhikode: Two young brothers were electrocuted in Kodenchery here on Sunday after a broken electric line fell into a stream where they were reportedly fishing. The deceased are Nithin Biju (13) and Ivin Biju (11), sons of Nirannapara native Biju Chandran Kunnel and Sheeba Biju.

The incident happened around 6 pm at Arakkalpadi Thodu in Memadam Padi, which is just 200 kilometres away from their home, said the ward member (16th ward), Chinna Asokan. Strong winds broke a branch from a nearby tree, which struck an electric post and brought down a wire. The cable fell into the water where the boys were fishing, leading to their electrocution.

One of the neighbours disconnected the power supply and rushed the kids to a private hospital in Kodenchery. However, they were later declared dead, a police officer from the Kodenchery station said. "The mortal remains were taken to the mortuary in the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode," he added. 

Nithin Biju was a student of St John's High School, Nellippoyil, while his younger brother Ivin studied at St Joseph's High School, Kodenchery. Their father, Biju, works as a fish seller.

