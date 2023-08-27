Malayalam
Excise bust ganja packing unit in Wayanad, four held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2023 09:07 PM IST
All four accused are residents of Kuttamangalam near Muttil in Wayanad. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: The Excise Department busted a ganja packing unit at Kuttamangalam near Muttil in Wayanad on Sunday and arrested four youngsters.

The Excise team led by P Baburaj, Kalpetta range officer, seized 500 grams of ganja from the unit.

According to the officers, the youth were retailers of ganja that they purchased from wholesale dealers outside Kerala.

The accused are Korothchalil Hussein KC, 30, Othuvaparambil Irshad Khan, 22, Puthanpurakkal Jamsheer PP, 26 and Parakkattil Sanjith Saman P, 22, all natives of Kuttamangalam. The unit operated out of a shed owned by Hussein.

