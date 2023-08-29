Youth swept by flash flood drowns in Wayanad

Kozhikode: A college student drowned after being swept away by a mountain flood at an ecotourism centre in Puthuppadi, a border village between Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Her friend, however, was rescued by tourist guides at Kakkad Eco Tourism Centre.

The deceased is Valiyathodi Thasneem (20), of Angadippuram in Perinthalmanna near Malappuram.

Though Thasneem was pulled out of the river by a guide and rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Her friend Mohammed Rushaid, who is also a Perinthalmanna native, was rescued and taken to the nearest private hospital in Engapuzha.

As per reports, the guides only noticed Rushaid being swept away by the flood and rescued him. It was only after he told them about his friend that they came to know of Thasneem's drowning.