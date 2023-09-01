Won't back BJP in Puthuppally, declares NSS

Kottayam: The Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary Sukumaran Nair rubbished reports that the community body has decided to support BJP in Puthuppally bypoll.



“NSS will uphold its equidistant policy in Puthuppally too. Reports claiming that NSS has withdrawn this in favour of BJP are baseless," he said in a press release.

"NSS activists are free to believe in their brand of politics and exercise their franchise. NSS won't back any political party,” the press release said.

In August, NSS has clarified that it would continue its equidistant policy in Puthuppally bypoll amid the staffoff with LDF over Lord Ganesha myth row.

Nair also asserted that the community outfit will not bring up the myth controversy as an issue in the bypoll. CPM state secretary M V Govindan and Putuppally LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas hailed this move.