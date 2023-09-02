Malayalam
3 Palliyodams capsize during Aranmula boat race; one injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2023 05:26 PM IST Updated: September 02, 2023 05:43 PM IST
A tragedy was averted as the oarsmen managed to swim to safety. Photo: Manorama
Aranmula (Pathanamthitta): Three palliyodams (large snake boats) capsized during the Uthrattathi boat race here on Saturday. 

As per initial reports, one of the oarsmen suffered a head injury in the accident. He was rushed to the nearby hospital. Majority of the oarsmen managed to swim to safety. Four others who reportedly went missing were rescued.

Efforts are on to lift the three boats-Muthavazhi,Vanmazhi and Malakkara from the river. Further details are awaited.

The annual water carnival, which marks the anniversary of the idol installation at the Sree Parthasarathy temple, is regarded as one of the oldest events of its kind in the state.

