CJM court accepts CBI report exonerating former CM Oommen Chandy in solar case

Thiruvananthapuram: A sensational case against former Kerala Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy is set to end over a month after his demise.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate here on Saturday accepted the report submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) giving clean-chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the case of sexually abusing the primary accused in the sensational solar scam.

The report was accepted after the court heard the arguments of the complainant in the case.

The CBI had earlier found that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations against Oommen Chandy in the case.

The court had earlier approved the acquittal of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Adoor Prakash, MP, in the same case citing a lack of evidence. The petition filed by the complainant challenging the CBI's report was rejected by the court.

According to the complainant, Oommen Chandy sexually abused her at the chief minister's official residence, Cliff House, on September 19, 2012.

However, the Crime Branch report stated that Oommen Chandy was not present at Cliff House on the day the complainant claimed the incident took place. It was then that the complainant wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a CBI probe.

The case was handed over to the CBI in January 2021. Other politicians who were accused in separate cases over the same charge were Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden, A P Anilkumar and A P Abdullakutty.

Oommen Chandy passed away on July 18. The solar scam had rocked his government a decade ago.