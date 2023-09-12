The Congress in Kerala on Tuesday demanded that an investigation by an independent agency be conducted into the alleged conspiracy hatched to malign former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in connection with the solar scam.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) raised the demand at a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram in the wake of a local court upholding the CBI's findings exonerating Oommen Chandy from allegations of sexual abuse and corruption.

"The CBI has thrown into dustbin the allegations of sexual abuse and bribery against Oommen Chandy. It is indeed painful that the CPM has not been ready to confess or apologise for hounding Oommen Chndy for 10 years by levelling baseless allegations," the party said in a statement.

"The CPM's role in the solar controversy is evident from the CBI report. The manner in which 'Dallal' Nandakumar, once an arch-rival of Pinarayi Vijayan, became close to him and paved the way for CBI inquiry against Oommen Chandy by taking the complainant woman to the CM was the dirtiest political game played in Kerala. The CPM's role in the financial deal that happened in connection with this is also evident. The complainant herself has stated that the CPM had offered Rs 10 crore to give statements against UDF leaders. This financial deal should also be brought under the purview of the investigation," the Congress said.

The opposition party said the ruling CPM was still shielding its ally and Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar despite the CBI report exposing his role in the conspiracy against Oommen Chandy. "The chief minister has not uttered a word against Ganesh Kumar who is the source of the allegations. CPM is still holding him close," the KPCC said.

The Congress-led UDF had on Monday raised the issue in the Assembly in an adjournment motion. The notice for adjournment was moved by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil on the same day that Chandy's son, Chandy Oommen, took oath as an MLA after trouncing his main rival Jaick C Thomas of the CPM by a margin of 37,719 votes in the recently held by-poll for the Puthuppally constituency. During the discussion on the adjournment motion, the Congress MLA alleged that the Left front "targetted and hunted" Chandy and his family for several years and even dragged his name through the mud in connection with sexual exploitation accusations. He alleged that the accusations were levelled against Oommen Chandy as part of a "criminal conspiracy" to topple the then UDF government.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that CM Pinarayi was the main accused behind the criminal conspiracy to "crucify" Chandy.

Responding to the opposition’s charges, Chief Minister Pinarayi on Monday said his government would legally examine and take requisite action on any request by the Congress-led UDF opposition for a probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy to implicate Oommen Chandy in the sexual exploitation case.