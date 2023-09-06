Malayalam
IMD predicts more rain in Kerala; yellow alerts in several districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2023 04:04 PM IST
Kerala Rain
A mother and daughter brave the rainy weather in Wayanad. Photo: Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: Several places in Kerala are likely to witness heavy rain till Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has said.

In a release, it said that the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal has waned. There is a cyclonic formation over south Odisha and nearby areas.

The met department said that heavy (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall may occur at isolated places in Kerala till Sunday.

One or two places in the state may also witness thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds of speed reaching up to 40 kmph, till Sunday.

IMD has issued yellow alert in seven districts on Wednesday and six on Thursday.

A yellow alert is issued when there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alerts
September 6: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki
September 7: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur
September 8: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram
September 9: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
September 10: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

