Heavy rain to lash Kerala; orange alert in 4 and yellow alert in 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The state will experience widespread rains, accompanied by strong winds, till Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kannur and Kasaragode. A yellow alert has been issued in the rest of the districts in Kerala.

Two low pressures have been formed over the Arabian Sea Konkan-Goa coast and northeast Bay of Bengal. As a result, westerly winds have strengthened along the coast of Kerala in the Arabian Sea.

The weather agency has forecast light or mild rains, accompanied by lightning, in isolated places in Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts. It also predicted strong winds of 40 kmph.

With just one day to go before the end of the 122-day monsoon calendar in 2023, the rains are back on. 60% less rainfall was recorded in the month of June, while July was usually rainy; it was only 9% short of normal rainfall. August was the least rainy month in the history of 123 years; 87 percent less rainfall was recorded.

The Met Department has also warned people to be careful in hilly areas. They also said isolated places in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts will experience mild rains, and isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts will witness light rains.