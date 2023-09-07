Security lapse at Cheruthoni Dam: Youth places locks on bolts used to fix high mast lights

Idukki: In what could be termed as a security lapse at Cheruthoni Dam, a youth was found to have placed locks on the bolts used to fix high mast lights and poured some kind of liquid on the rope that is used to lift the shutters.

Idukki police registered an FIR against the accused invoking sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

CI Satheesh Kumar S said that based on the CCTV footage they accessed, the accused, who had a visitor pass, placed locks on as many as 11 high mast lights at the dam on July 22 at around 3.05 pm.

"The security breach was noticed by maintenance personnel during routine work at the dam on September 4. Based on the complaint of KSEB, an FIR has been registered as per sections 3(a) and 2(8)d of the Official Secrets Act," the CI said.

The officer said though the incident did not pose any serious security implications, the matter will not be taken lightly.

"We are verifying all aspects of the incident as the dam is a high-security zone," he added.