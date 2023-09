Thrissur: A civil police officer from Cherpu police station in Thrissur was stabbed in the face by a murder accused Tuesday evening.

Sunil was attacked by Jino Jose from Chovvoor when a police team visited his house on a domestic violence issue.

According to Cherpu police officials, two more officers who accompanied Sunil were also injured in the attack.

Sunil was admitted to a nearby hospital, while Jose fled from the scene. The Cherpu police have launched a search to nab the accused.