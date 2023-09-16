Kannur man held for attacking elderly relative, snatching her gold chain

Kannur: A 58-year-old man was arrested on the charges of barging into the house of an elderly woman, who lives alone, and snatching her gold chain here at Kottiyur.

The Kelakam Police in Kannur district on Saturday arrested Raju KC, of Kannikulathil house, Kandapam. He is a relative of the woman.

The incident occurred at the house of Vijayamma, 63, between 2-3 am on Friday.

The accused, who was wearing a mask, entered the house by breaking the rear door when the woman was asleep. Vijayamma woke up when the intruder attempted to snatch her gold chain of 1.5 sovereign. As she fought back, the man hit her on the head with a weapon and fled. Hearing her screams for help, neighbours rushed to the house and took Vijayamma to the Kannur district hospital. She is now undergoing treatment at the hospital and her condition is stable, said the police.

Kelakam Sub Inspector Jancy Mathew, who is probing the case, said that the man has confessed to the crime.

She added that they could not recover the gold chain. “We will ask the court to get him into custody for detailed interrogation, evidence collection, and to recover the gold ornament later,” the officer said.