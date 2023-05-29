Malayalam
Man flashes inside bus in Kannur; police begin probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2023 11:47 AM IST Updated: May 29, 2023 02:08 PM IST
Flashing inside bus in Kannur
The video shows a man flashing at a woman inside the bus that services the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba route. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A team led by the Payyannur superintendent of police initiated a probe after a video of an unidentified man flashing inside a bus was shared on social media. Manorama News reported that the incident took place inside a parked bus at Cherupuzha bus depot Sunday noon. 

The video showed a man flashing a woman inside the bus that services the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba route. 

The incident came to light after the woman shared the video on her social media page. Reportedly the woman has not filed a police complaint yet.

However, Cherupuzha police started an investigation to identify the man with the help of the visuals. Manorama News reported the woman was unavailable for comment.

A few days ago, a similar incident was reported in Kochi. The incident made headlines after a woman from Thrissur shared the visuals of a man who misbehaved with her inside a Kochi-bound KSRTC bus. One Savad Shah from Kozhikode was named as the accused in the case.

