Husband beats wife to death in Wayanad

Wayanad: A woman from Wayanad was beaten to death by her husband at Kolavayal near Kalpetta late Tuesday night.

The victim identified as Anisha (35) is the wife of Mukesh from Kolavayal, Venniyode. Mukesh himself informed the police and neighbours about the incident.

Anisha was found lying in a pool of blood when the police arrived. It is suspected that Anisha was attacked with a sharp object. Police are yet to register the arrest of the accused.

Mukesh worked as a painter and Anisha was a staff in a textiles shop at Panamaram. The couple got married in 2022.

According to police, Mukesh fought with his wife and demanded she stop working. The accused was in an inebriated state when police took him into custody late at night.

A police team from the Kambalakkad police station initiated the inquest and the body would be soon shifted to hospital for post-mortem.