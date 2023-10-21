Malayalam
Wayanad man hacks wife, son to death; kills self

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2023 11:44 AM IST Updated: October 21, 2023 01:44 PM IST
Bindu, Shaju and Basil. Photo: Special Arrangement
Wayanad: A man took his life after hacking his wife and son to death at 6th Mile, Chendad near Sulthan Bathery here on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Shaju, his wife Puthanpurakkal Bindu (46) and son Basil (26).

The bodies of Bindu and son were found in a pool of blood while Shaju's body was found hanging from the roof. According to police, Shaju consumed poison before hanging himself.

Neighbours found bodies of Bindu and her son inside the house when they launched a search  following a call from Bindu's daughter who is working abroad. She contacted one of the neighbours after her mother failed to respond to phone calls. The room in which Shaju was found dead was locked from inside.

The family was going through a tough time as Shaju often turned violent after getting drunk, said former municipal councilor Ahammedkutti Kanniyan of Chethalayam. The family had approached the court seeking protection from Shaji as he continued to resort to violence in the house. Following this, the court issued an order restricting Shaji from entering the house.

The couple's daughter is working as a nurse in UK. Her marriage was held a few months ago. Police assume that a  family dispute ended up in the brutal murder and suicide.

