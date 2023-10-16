Head smashed with axe, youth found dead inside house in Wayanad; search on for missing father

Wayanad: A youth was found killed with injuries on his head at Karyambathy in Pulppalli here on Monday around 8 am. An axe with blood stains also was found in front of the house and the father of the youth also was missing. It is assumed that the youth might have been killed by his father with the axe.



The deceased is identified as Amaldas, 22, son of Thekkekkara Sivadasan, a native of Kaduvakkunnu, Karymabathi. Neighbours had found the youth lying in a pool of blood and the axe with blood stains left at the portico of the house. Police suspect that a quarrel between the father and son led to the murder.

Neighbours said that Sivadasan, the suspect in the murder used to beat his wife and children after getting drunk. Troubled by Sivadasan, his wife shifted to another house along with their daughter.

On Monday morning, Amal's sister contacted him over the phone and had some vague sounds of a quarrel during the conversation and the call got cut abruptly. Intimated by her, the immediate neighbours rushed to the spot and found the youth dead at the house.

Ward member Sindhu and her husband Sabu who reached the crime scene first subsequently informed the police about the murder. Police reached the spot by 9 am and started a search operation to locate Sivadasan.