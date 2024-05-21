Woman, unconscious for over a year after surgery, dies; husband seeks probe against hospital

Kozhikode: Akhila (28), who was unconscious for the last one year and three months after a hernia surgery at a private hospital, passed away on Monday night, following which her husband has alleged lapses in administering anaesthesia.

Varikkalayil Jeril Jose of Cheengode, Nadavayal in Wayanad said that his wife Akhila was given an excessive dose of the anaesthetic drug during the surgery conducted at Leo Hospital at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Akhila was admitted to the hospital on March 18, 2023, and during the surgery she regained consciousness, following which an additional dose of anaesthesia was given to complete the procedure, said Jose. However, even after the surgery, Akhila did not wake up as the additional dose was excessive, he alleged.

Subsequently, Jose took his wife to several other hospitals, but no treatment could improve Akhila’s condition and she finally passed away late on Monday. An autopsy was carried out on Akhila’s body at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jose, he had spent around Rs 20 lakh for Akhila’s treatment at various private hospitals in Wayanad and Kozhikode. At the same time, the hospital in Wayanad where the botched-up surgery was carried out had charged only the admission fee of Rs 250, he said.

Jose also said that no enquiry was carried out even though he had filed a complaint over the lapses during surgery with the District Medical Officer, District Legal Authority, Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Kenichira police station.

Akhila was a private school teacher and Jose is a salesman at a private firm. They have two children, Jerome (five) and Jerone (three). Kadalikkattil Vincent and Beena are Akhila’s parents.