TVM stillbirth row: ‘Mother had miscarriage earlier, foetus was monitored for genetic anomaly’

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of controversy over stillbirth and alleged medical negligence, the authorities of Women and Child Care Hospital, Thycaud said the mother had a miscarriage earlier and hence she was continuously monitored for genetic anomaly in the foetus during pregnancy.

On May 16, Pavithra came for a routine check-up and she was evaluated. They did a regular scan outside the hospital and the report showed that the baby was alive but a case of ascites (abnormal fluid collection in the fetal abdomen) was noted.

Pavithra's gynaecologist then recommended an anomaly scan to confirm the cause of ascites. According to hospital authorities, the couple did not come back. However, they reported at casualty with complaints of discomfort and pain at night. The duty doctor went through the regular scan report again and since the baby was alive, the patient was asked to consult her gynaecologist the next day. “Besides, a preliminary assessment was done and the patient seemed fine,” a senior official at the hospital said.

“On May 17, an anomaly scan was conducted which showed that the baby was not live. Pavithra was eight months pregnant. The hospital has submitted a report on the incident to the District Medical officer and the Director of Health services,” the official added. “An internal inquiry will also be held. The Medical College police reached the hospital on Tuesday and collected the treatment history of the patient,” the official said.

Meanwhile, relatives of Pavithra on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Medical College Hospital with a baby coffin after authorities refused to release the child's body.

Following the protest, officials agreed to conduct an autopsy on Tuesday evening, a mandatory step before the body can be released. The family alleged that medical negligence led to the baby's death, claiming that proper treatment at Thycaud Hospital on May 16 could have saved the child's life. Based on their complaint, the Medical College police have registered a case.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has called for a meeting on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the recurring incidents of medical negligence in the state.