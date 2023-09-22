Kerala Police establish new WhatsApp number to tackle loan app threats

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have established a new WhatsApp number for helping people facing threats and blackmail after obtaining loans through unauthorised loan apps. Information could be passed on to the number 94979 80900 around the clock.

Complaints could be filed as a text, photo, video, or voice file. However, there is no facility to speak in person. If necessary, the police will call back the complainants and collect the details. The system is based at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The police made the arrangement after several incidents of suicide were reported following threats over non-repayment of loans taken through illegal apps.