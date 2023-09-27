Forged documents used to level allegations against Veena George's personal staff: Health Dept

Thiruvananthapuram: The documents used to level bribery allegations against Health Minister Veena George's personal staff were forged, the Health Department clarified on Wednesday.

In an explosive expose, a Malappuram native Haridasan Kummali had told the media that he paid the minister's staff Akhil Mathew Rs 1 lakh and Pathanamthitta CITU leader Akhil Sajeev Rs 75,000 to ensure that his daughter-in-law Dr Nitha Raj got a temporary job at an Ayush Kendra.

According to officials, the mail received by the candidate did not originate from the official mail id of the Malappuram District AYUSH Mission. The Malappuram District AYUSH Mission uses the mail id dpmayushmlp@gmail.com.

The health department added that the logo shown in the e-mail sent to the candidate is not the logo of Ayush Mission but the logo of National Health Mission.

The notification number mentioned in the e-mail received by the candidate is C-29/2023/MLP/NAM. This is a notification issued by Malappuram District AYUSH Mission on March 8, 2023 inviting applications to the post of PG Medical Officer. This post has already been filled.

The complainant has applied to the post of Homoeopathic Medical Officer with degree qualification. The authorities also pointed out that the complainant does not have the educational qualification to apply under C-29/2023/MLP/NAM notification.

The minister's office has clarified that the personal staff had no role in the incident. The Cantonment police has registered a case on the complaint of the personnel staff.