Kerala health min's personal staff accused of taking bribe to offer job

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George spiritedly batted for her personal staff member Akhil Mathew after he was accused of taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for offering a job at the Ayush Kendra.

In an explosive expose, a Malappuram native Haridasan Kummali told the media that he paid the minister's staff Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000 to Pathanamthitta CITU leader Akhil Sajeev to ensure that his daughter-in-law Dr Nitha Raj a temporary job at Ayush Kendra.

Talking to the reporters, Veena George denied the allegations and called it a fake one. "An investigation will be conducted into who is behind such fake allegations," she said.

Talking to Manorama News, Haridasan said the series of events began after his daughter-in-law applied for a job after the National Ayush Mission called for applications. "After she applied for the post, we were contacted by Akhil Sajeev, who was the Pathanamthitta CITU office secretary. He said that there is no point in us applying or writing tests, as the appointments are done by them. He said we should give Rs 15 lakh - Rs 5 lakh in parts and Rs 10 lakh after three years when the post is made permanent - to secure the job," he said.

Haridasan said he wire-transferred Rs 25,000 to Akhil. As he was asked to meet Akhil Mathew at the minister's office, he went to Thiruvananthapuram on April 10 and handed over Rs 1 lakh to him near an auto stand. He was also apparently told that Akhil Mathew is the minister's relative.

Though an appointment order came in the mail which claimed Dr Nitha would be posted at Chetana Hospital at Vandur, Haridasan said they neither received the promised order in the mail nor got the job.

When Haridasan approached the minister's office with the complaint, he was asked to give it in writing, Manorama News reported.

The health minister's office said the staff have handed over a complaint against Haridasan to the DGP. The police are investigating based on Akhil Mathew's complaint instead of Haridasan's, as per reports.

Akhil Sajeev into fraudulent activities in the past too: CITU

CITU's Pathanamthitta District Secretary P B Harshakumar alleged that Akhil Sajeev, who allegedly took Rs 1 lakh bribery from Haridasan, has engaged in fraudulent activities in the past too. Apparently, he embezzled Rs 3 lakh with forged seal in the past. He has also cheated people by promising them jobs in Titanium and Kerala Tourism, said Harshakumar.

Allegations are serious: Opposition

Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said that the delay in handing over the complaint received by the health minister is a serious lapse from the minister. He said that it should be investigated whether there was any bribery in other job postings in the health department, as well.