Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Police arrests former Panchayat president in a POCSO case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2023 11:08 PM IST
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Police arrested a former Panchayat president in a POCSO case on Thursday.  Karippur Police has arrested former Pallikkal Panchayat President K C Saidalavi following a complaint filed by a 15-year-old student.

According to the police, the complainant has alleged that Saidalavi sexually abused the boy in a building near the airport.  The police said that they have started an inquiry into the case based on the complaint they received on Wednesday.  The police produced him in court.

K C Saidalavi was the president of the Pallikkal Grama Panchayat in the 2005-2010 period as a member of UDF.  He later changed the alliance and won the election as an independent candidate with the support of LDF in 2015.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.