Police arrests former Panchayat president in a POCSO case

Malappuram: Police arrested a former Panchayat president in a POCSO case on Thursday. Karippur Police has arrested former Pallikkal Panchayat President K C Saidalavi following a complaint filed by a 15-year-old student.

According to the police, the complainant has alleged that Saidalavi sexually abused the boy in a building near the airport. The police said that they have started an inquiry into the case based on the complaint they received on Wednesday. The police produced him in court.

K C Saidalavi was the president of the Pallikkal Grama Panchayat in the 2005-2010 period as a member of UDF. He later changed the alliance and won the election as an independent candidate with the support of LDF in 2015.