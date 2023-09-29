Wayanad man sentenced to life for kicking wife to death over delay in serving lunch

A Wayanad native was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 for kicking his wife to death for delay in serving lunch.

The Kalpetta Additional Sessions Court Judge V Anas pronounced the verdict on VR Kuttappan, 39, a resident of the Noolppuzha Vendola paniya tribal settlement. In case he fails to remit the fine, Kuttappan will have to serve five more years in prison.

The incident occurred on April 6, 2022, when Kuttappan brutally beat his wife Seetha with a stick. The drunk man was angry that his wife did not serve him lunch on time when he came home after the day's work.

Later by 11 30 pm, Kuttappan kicked Seetha while she slept on the floor, damaging her sternum, which broke and pierced the pericardium sac in her heart. She died of internal bleeding.

The case was investigated by the then Inspector of Noolppuzha Police Station T C Murukan. Senior civil police officer, Prabhakaran and civil police officer, Ratheesh Babu helped in the investigation. Advocate Abhilash Joseph appeared for the prosecution.