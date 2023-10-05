Reality star Shiyas Kareem nabbed from Chennai airport in sexual assault case

Chennai: Model and reality show star Shiyas Kareem was nabbed on Thursday for sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Shiyas Kareem (34), a native of Perumbavoor, was nabbed by the Customs Department at the Chennai airport. The Chennai Customs Department has intimated Kasaragod Chantera Police about the incident. The police team will reach Chennai and register his arrest.

The Chantera police had registered a case against Shiyas based on a complaint filed by a gym trainer in Ernakulam. Shiyas allegedly duped the 32-year-old divorcee hailing from Padanna in Kasaragod and repeatedly raped her promising to marry her. The police registered a case under sections 376 (rape, with punishment of 7 to 10 years), 342 (wrongful confinement, with punishment up to 1 year) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, with punishment of 1 year) of Indian Penal Code based on the statement of the complainant.

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a lodge in Ernakulam and Munnar from 2021 to March 2023. The woman filed a complaint when Shiyas committed to another marriage alliance. The complainant also accused him of borrowing Rs 11 lakh from her in multiple instalments.

Shiyas Kareem had taken to Facebook to clarify that he was not in jail but in Dubai after the allegation surfaced.

"Many people are spreading false information about me. I'm not in jail. I am in Dubai," he said.

A team led by Inspector GP Manuraj is investigating the case.

Shiyas Kareem, who first appeared as a model in fashion industry, rose to fame through television shows like Star Magic and Big Boss.