Rape-accused reality show star Shiyas Kareem granted bail

Kasaragod: Rape-accused reality show star, Shiyas Kareem was granted conditional bail here on Saturday.

Kareem, who was arrested in a rape and cheating case earlier in the day, was asked to surrender his passport and related documents to avail bail.

Judge Angel Rose Jose of the Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted bail to Kareem.

The court has told the accused to make himself available for questioning when summoned by the investigating officers and not to threaten the complainant.

A 32-year-old Kasaragod woman has alleged that Kareem raped her multiple times since 2021. He was taken into custody at the Chennai Airport on the basis of a lookout notice issued by the Kerala Police.