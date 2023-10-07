Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Rape-accused reality show star Shiyas Kareem granted bail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2023 07:44 PM IST
Shiyas Kareem.
Shiyas Kareem. Photo: Facebook/Shiyas Kareem.
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Rape-accused reality show star, Shiyas Kareem was granted conditional bail here on Saturday.

Kareem, who was arrested in a rape and cheating case earlier in the day, was asked to surrender his passport and related documents to avail bail.

Judge Angel Rose Jose of the Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted bail to Kareem.

RELATED ARTICLES

The court has told the accused to make himself available for questioning when summoned by the investigating officers and not to threaten the complainant.

A 32-year-old Kasaragod woman has alleged that Kareem raped her multiple times since 2021. He was taken into custody at the Chennai Airport on the basis of a lookout notice issued by the Kerala Police.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.