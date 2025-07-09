An elderly couple sustained injuries after a gas leak triggered a major fire at their residence in Vellangallur on Tuesday. The injured are Ravindran (70) and his wife Jayashree (60).

The incident happened around 2 pm after the couple returned home from a birthday celebration at a relative’s house in Cherpu. The explosion is believed to have happened when the couple entered the house and switched on the light. Although both gas cylinders were stored outside, gas is suspected to have leaked into the house and accumulated inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The front door made of iron was also damaged in the blast. With gas having spread throughout the house, the fire engulfed every room, resulting in extensive property damage.

Both victims were rushed to Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur, where Jayashree’s condition is reported to be extremely critical. Fire and rescue teams from Irinjalakuda, along with police, responded swiftly to the scene.