PTA president arrested for misbehaving with Plus 2 student

Cheruvathur (Kasaragod): Police on Thursday arrested Pilikode Echikovval Thekkeveettil T T Balachandra (50) for misbehaving with a girl Plus Two student.

He was the PTA president of the school and CPM branch secretary.

The reported incident took place during the school's Onam celebrations on September 2. In her complaint, the student said Balachandra touched her body with sexual intent at the school assembly hall during the Onam celebrations.

School authorities handed over the complaint the student gave regarding the incident to the police.

Following the student's complaint, a case was registered against him under the non-bailable sections. CPM removed him as the secretary of the Echikoval North branch and cancelled his party membership. The school authorities too sacked him as PTA president.

After police filed the case, he went into hiding. Based on the information that he had returned home, he was arrested under the direction of Kanhangad DySP Balakrishnan Nair and Chanthera SI M V Sridas.