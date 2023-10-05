Malayalam
Muslim organisation in Kerala begins drive to dissuade youth from interfaith marriages

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2023 08:50 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Canva
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A Muslim organisation in Kerala has started an awareness drive to dissuade the youth of the community from interfaith marriages.

Samastha Kerala Sunni Mahal Federation (SKSMF), an organisation under Samantha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has started its efforts through the Mahals (local Muslim units).

SKSMF has said it will conduct awareness programmes for the office-bearers of the Mahals and offer counselling to the families in need. SKSMF has claimed it has a team of trained counsellors for the initiative.

“Some organisations celebrate interfaith marriages, especially if the bride belongs to the Muslim community,” said Abdusadmad Pookkottur of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam.

He said Muslim youth are attracted to organisations that question the values of religious practices. “The interfaith marriages are a result of such thoughts. With proper awareness and guidance, we want to overcome this crisis,” said Pookkottur.

The organisation has said it will provide marriage counselling and educate the youth about religious views on sex.

On attending religious celebrations
“We are not against sharing joy with people of other faiths. But Islamic ideologies bar a believer from participating in such festivals,” Pookkottur said.

SKSMF said it has started community centres in Kasaragod and will expand to other districts. They have also planned regional-level meetings of the office bearers of Mahals.

