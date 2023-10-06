Customs seizes gold worth Rs 49.5 lakh at Kannur International Airport

Kannur: The Customs seized gold worth Rs 49.49 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur International Airport here on Friday.

The accused, Musafir, a native of Mattannur, was carrying two bars and a coin of gold weighing 857 grams covered with a plastic bag inside his innerwear,

He had arrived from Dubai on an Air India Express flight at 9.30 am. The seizure was made on the basis of a tip-off received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

On Thursday, a joint inspection of Air Customs and DRI, led to the seizure of gold valued at Rs 88 lakh from a Kasaragod native. The accused, Salman, who arrived from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight, had 1,530 grams of gold hidden in trolley bags.