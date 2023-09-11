CPM strongman P Jayarajan's son provokes party leadership in Kannur with controversial FB post

Kannur: Jain Raj, son of CPM strongman P Jayarajan, has cracked open a fault line with the party's local leadership by accusing a young DYFI leader of links with a gold smuggling gang.

On his Facebook page, Raj shared a photograph, of DYFI's Panoor block secretary, Kiran Karunakaran, posing with gold smuggling-accused Arjun Ayanki at the latter's wedding.

His post also contains an objectionable term for Kiran, which prompted CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan to lay down the law regarding the party's social media policy.

Not only has MV Jayarajan reminded party workers to follow its social media guidelines, he has appealed to their family members and even well-wishers to refrain from using foul language on social media platforms.

“Social media is a tool for CPM workers to spread its ideology and not a platform to discuss organisational matters. The party has a clear stand, it does not support use of dirty words on social media even as a reply to any one who uses dirty words against CPM,” Jayarajan said.

Jain Raj's controversial Facebook post (we have blurred the objectionable term). Photo: Facebook/@jain.jainpraj

Post remains even after censure

Addressing media persons in Kannur on Monday, M V Jayarajan said the party had already discussed the matter and taken necessary action. “Bringing up the issue that was discussed by DYFI a year ago is not acceptable,” MV Jayarajan said.

MV Jayarajan also refuted the allegation levelled by Raj against Kiran. Without naming Raj, he said the response might have been emotional, but “we request him to remove the FB post which is not good for the society”.

DYFI's Panoor area committee and the district secretariat also issued statements against Raj without naming him.

The area committee said in its statement that Raj's post was made at an inappropriate time and to defame the party. “There is a proper mechanism in the party to raise complaints about party members. Giving weapons to political enemies is condemnable,” read the statement on Facebook.

However, the post that was made after 9 am on Sunday has yet to be taken down. Besides, P Jayarajan, who is a member of CPM's state committee, is yet to respond to the controversy created by his son.