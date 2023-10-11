Kerala High Court revises dress code for women judicial officers

Kochi: Women judicial officers can now wear white salwar as well after the Kerala High Court has allowed the option in a move aimed at reducing the hardships caused to them due to the changing climate among other issues.

In a circular issued on October 7, the High Court revised its 1970 order and said that along with the option of white saree with black collar blouse, the women judicial officers can also use white salwar with high neck collar.

It said all other colours except black and white shall be avoided and the dress worn should be modest and simple and befitting the dignity of a judicial officer. "It has been brought to the notice of the High Court by Lady Judicial Officers that the dress code prescribed for them as per the circular referred above (1970 circular) is causing hardships due to change in climatic conditions and infrastructural deficiencies in the courts," the circular read.

It said the officers can opt for white salwar (full or half sleeves), with high neck/collar, white or black kameez of modest fit and covering ankle, with black full sleeved coat/black vest with soft/stiff collar and bands and gowns as required. In a meeting of Kerala Judicial Officers Association held here on Sunday, Chief Justice A J Desai had mentioned about the change in dress code.

(With PTI inputs)