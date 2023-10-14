14-year old gives birth in Wayanad, neighbour arrested for sexual assault

Wayanad: A 14-year-old sexual assault survivor gave birth to a baby girl in Kerala's Wayanad district on Saturday. The police arrested the survivor's 56-year-old neighbour following the incident.



According to police, the girl's family approached a doctor at a hospital when she told them that she felt excruciating pain in her abdomen. After a thorough investigation, the doctor informed the parents that the girl was undergoing labour pain. Following this, the girl gave birth to a child at the hospital.

The parents informed the police that the girl was not involved in any past relationships.

The police arrested the neighbour based on the girl's statement. He was remanded to custody. Apart from various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police have also slapped sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the accused.