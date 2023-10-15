Malayalam
Cop found hanging at police station in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Geethukrishnan. Photo: Special Arrangements
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A policeman was found hanging at the police station in Thrissur on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Geethukrishnan, a civil police officer attached to the Thrissur Town West Station, was found dead in the restroom of the station at seven in the morning.
Geethukrishnan is a native of Kollam. Police sources said he has been facing financial issues for quite some time and was undergoing mental stress. "It's been a long time since he even visited his home at Mukhathala. He's married and has a daughter. He was rushed to Thrissur district hospital, but was declared brought dead," said a police officer.

