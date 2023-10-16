Cochin Customs nabs Kozhikode man for smuggling gold hidden between layers of jeans

The Cochin Customs arrested a man for smuggling gold hidden inside the layers of his jeans at the Nedumbassery Airport here on Monday.

Meanwhile, two unclaimed gold items having a combined weight of 1.2 kg, were confiscated from different flights that landed at CIAL on the day.

Kozhikode native Muhammed Abdul Savith was taken into custody for smuggling gold concealed inside his jeans. The passenger, who arrived from Sharjah, had 984.95 grams of gold in a compound form.

In one of the other cases, an unclaimed packet consisting of 452.45 grams of gold, with an approximate value of Rs 23 lakhs, was retrieved from under the seat of an Air India flight from Dubai.

Meanwhile, a gold chain weighing 749.60 grams (approximate value Rs 38 lakh) was found in the lavatory of an Indigo Flight from Chennai.

Customs said the chain had appeared metal-plated and was later discovered to be 24-carat gold. An investigation in underway, the Customs said.