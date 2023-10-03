Cochin Customs nabs passenger with gold paste inside camisole

Kochi: Two women were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold through the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Tuesday.

Thrissur native Ramlath had four gold capsules weighing 1,266 grams hidden inside her rectum. She had boarded for Cochin from Dubai.

In a separate case, Malappuram native Umaiba had gold in paste form stitched onto her camisole. The Customs seized 763 grams of gold in paste form that was stitched between the layers of her camisole. Besides, 80 grams of gold ornaments were also seized from Umaiba.

These passengers did not have heavy luggage and were attempting to rush out through the green channel. The women appeared conscious of their attire leading to suspicion, said the Cochin Customs.