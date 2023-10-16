Medical negligence: Youth loses testicle after hernia surgery at Wayanad medical college

Wayanad: In an alarming case of medical negligence, a youth lost one of his testicles during a surgery at Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital. The youth has filed a complaint against the surgeon with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Superintendent of Police, Wayanad.

NS Gireesh, a senior clerk at Family Health Centre, Edavaka near Mananthavadi, had undergone surgery for hernia at the hospital on September 13.

Though his testicle sustained a serious injury during the surgery, the doctor failed to intimate the patient about it. He was discharged on the third day of the surgery without any further treatment.

The injury came to light when Gireesh approached the hospital on the seventh day with severe pain. Doubtful about the youth's health condition, a consultant at the Out Patient facility suggested a scan. The scan report revealed that the patient had sustained a serious injury to his testicle.

Medical experts at another private hospital also confirmed that one of his testicles was seriously damaged and defunct. He later underwent a surgery at the hospital to get the defunct testicle removed.

Gireesh has approached the chief minister as well as the police demanding a departmental inquiry and legal action against the doctor.