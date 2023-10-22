Speeding bus hits class 6 boy in Kannur; angry mob vandalises vehicle

Kannur: A class six boy was injured after a speeding private bus knocked down his bicycle at Thaliparamba here on Sunday around 10 am. The injured is identified as Bilal, a student of Trichambaram U P School. The boy who suffered a severe head injury is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. Hospital sources confirmed that the boy is in critical condition.



People who witnessed the horrific accident blocked the bus and vandalised it. They alleged that the overspeeding bus from Iritty was riding on the wrong side. It is learnt that the bus hit the boy's cycle while overtaking an autorickshaw at Kappalam.

Taliparamba police have registered a case against the bus driver. The CCTV visuals of the accident have also surfaced.