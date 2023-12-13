Student dies in road accident in Kannur

Kannur: In a tragic incident, a plus two student was killed when a cement mixer truck collided head-on with a two-wheeler on which he was travelling with his friend at Iritty here on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Deepu Jayaprakash, of Amikkara house at Keezhpally near Iritty.

His friend Sangeeth Sasi, a native of Punnad near Iritty suffered severe injuries in the accident. He is in critical condition at a private hospital here. The duo are students of Malabar College, a parallel college at Iritty.



According to police, the mishap occurred around 1.30 pm on Wednesday when the students were on the way to have lunch at a Kudumbasree hotel in Madathil from their college. The truck was proceeding in the opposite direction. Deepu was reportedly killed on the spot while Sangeeth suffered fatal injuries.

The local residents rushed the duo to the nearest hospital, where Deepu was declared dead. The two-wheeler was completely damaged in the accident.

The body of the victim will be handed over to his relatives after the autopsy. The victim is survived by his father Jayaprakash, mother Mini and sister Divya.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and seized the truck.