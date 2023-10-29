Malayalam
Kochi bomb blast survivors say they had evacuation plan ready

G. Ragesh
Published: October 29, 2023 03:27 PM IST
Some of the survivors in the bomb blast. Photo: Tony Dominic
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The survivors of the bomb blast at a Jehovah's Witnesses event at Kalamassery near Kochi said the gravity of the tragedy was reduced as they had an evacuation plan ready to face any accident. One person was killed and at least 36 people were injured in the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre where over 2,000 people had assembled for the Christian sect’s annual meet.

“During all of our meets, we are given information as to how to get out of the hall in case of an emergency. It was followed to an extent here also. When a bomb blast happens, nobody would be able to follow such a protocol fully,” T J Mathew from Muvattupuzha said. 

Sunny Scaria from Kothamangalam said the evacuation plan helped them reduce the gravity of the casualties. “We removed the clothes of the people who had caught fire immediately and we were also trained to use the fire extinguishers in the hall. 

Abraham Kurien from Edappally said people sitting on each row were told to evacuate through specific doors. “The instructions are given multiple times every day during our conventions,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, who visited the blast site, along with Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLAs T J Vinod and Anwar Sadath also said the self-evacuation plan had helped the attendees of the event.

