Calicut varsity employee arrested for sexually harassing woman on KSRTC bus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2023 09:29 PM IST
EK Reji. Photo: Special Arrangement

Malappuram: Kuttippuram police arrested a Calicut University employee for sexually harassing a co-passenger on a KSRTC bus on Monday. The accused is Angamali native E K Reji (51).

The incident occurred on the bus headed towards Ernakulam from Kozhikode. According to police, Reji grabbed the lady, who boarded the bus from Kadavallur, with sexual intentions. When the lady reacted, he tried to run away after alighting from the bus. However, people in the area and other passengers caught him and handed him over to the police.

Reji was booked under IPC sections 354 and 506 for assaulting a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation. He was later produced at the court and sent to judicial custody.

