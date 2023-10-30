Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Suspected Maoists fire gunshots at forest officials in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2023 03:47 PM IST
gun-violence
Representational image: iStock
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Members of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) allegedly opened fire at a small group of forest watchers inside the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.

"Three forest watchers were on duty and the attack occurred without any provocation. They did not suffer any injuries as they managed to escape. One watcher sustained a minor injury as he fell while trying to flee," Forest Department official said.

The police and Forest officers have begun a search for the armed-militant gang.
Aralam Wildlife sanctuary and its adjoining areas have indicated Maoist presence for the past few months. According to sources, armed -Maoists had visited houses in the region and collected food items on many occassions. Wall posters pasted by the group were also spotted in the region.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.