Two Maoists injured in gunfights with Thunderbolts: ATS DIG

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2023 12:36 AM IST
Kannur: Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) DIG Putta Vimaladitya on Tuesday said two Maoists suffered injuries in a gunfight with commandos of the Thunderbolts unit in the forest at Uruppumkutty near Ayyankunnu in Iritty, Kannur.

Vimaladitya said another gunfight took place Monday night following which the Maoists fled deep into the forest in Karnataka with their injured comrades. The police found blood stains in the scene of the gunfight.

The DIG said two guns used by the Maoists were recovered. The local police had refused to confirm these details following the initial gunfight on Monday morning.

According to police, an eight-member Maoist gang opened fire at the commandos who were patrolling the forest. The commandos returned fire and the battle lasted over two hours, according to residents of the locality. The Karikkottakari Police had on Monday registered a case under sections of UAPA.

