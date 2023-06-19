Suspected rifle-toting Maoists march in Kannur's Edappuzha, distribute pamphlets to people

Kannur: Five suspected Maoists raised slogans and walked the streets of Edappuzha, a commercial centre in the hill panchayat of Ayyankunnu in Kannur district, said police.

The men carried guns and distributed hand-written pamphlets to the people, they said.

The (suspected) Maoists came to Edappuzha around 7 pm on Monday, said Iritty DySP Sajesh Vahalappil. He led a team of police officers from Karikkottakkari station to Edappuzha.

Police recovered two types of posters from the people: 'Enlightenment is a fundamental right'; and 'Organise against those who deny light'. The posters were signed off by CPI-Maoist, Kabani Dalam wing.

According to reports, the Maoists bought groceries and food items from two shops in Edappuzha and left for the forest in Karnataka, 8km away.

They also threatened to kill anyone who dared to follow them into the forest.