Shootout between Kerala Police commandos, Maoists in Kannur

Kannur: A gunbattle erupted between Kerala Police's specialised team Thunderbolt and Maoists at Uruppumkutty forest in Ayyankunnu panchayat here on Monday.

According to reports, two Maoists were injured in the incident. Local residents said they heard a loud explosion followed by gunshots.

The incident of firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits, they said. "It (firing) is still underway", a police officer said.

The firing took place during a search operation led by Thunderbolt, Anti-Naxal Force and Special Operation Group. Policemen from local stations have also been assigned to the forest.

An exchange of fire between Thunderbolt and Maoists had taken place in a forest area in Wayanad last week, leading to the arrest of two ultras.