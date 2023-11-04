Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Cybercriminals defraud Kannur youth of Rs 5 lakh by impersonating Mumbai Police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2023 11:26 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Cybercriminals defrauded a Kannur youth of Rs 5 lakh by impersonating the anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police.

Last week, in a similar case registered with the Kannur Cyber Police, a 64-year-old man was duped of Rs 56 lakh by an online gang that posed as members of the CBI and the Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the youth received a call from a criminal gang that introduced itself as members of the narcotic cell of Mumbai Police. They told the youth that they intercepted a parcel containing narcotic substances including MDMA, addressed to him from Taiwan.

RELATED ARTICLES

They demanded his bank details to verify his financial dealings and later a member of the gang made a video call on WhatsApp, in which he appeared in a police uniform. The youth was told to transfer Rs 5 lakh for a process, which the impersonator said was refundable. The youngster made the transfer and realised he had been duped later on.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.