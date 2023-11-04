Why is CPM shamelessly after IUML despite repeated humiliations: V D Satheesan

Idukki: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has said the IUML's decision to keep away from CPM's pro-Palestine rally is a blow to the communist party.

“Earlier as well, in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue, CPM tried to woo IUML to take part in their seminar. League rejected the invitation to the meeting organized on UCC by CPM citing that they would not take part in such an event in which the Congress is not invited. The same has happened in the matter of pro-Palestine rally. Why is the CPM shamelessly going behind IUML even after repeated humiliations?” asked V D Satheesan. He was speaking to media persons in Thodupuzha on Saturday.

Satheesan said the League has sent out a clear message to those who doubted the unity within the UDF by rejecting the CPM invitation. The opposition leader said that because of corruption and failure in the governance of Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM has started to fear a trial by the public and that was the reason why it was hell-bent on coaxing the IUML.

“Both in the UCC seminar and the pro-Palestine rally Congress did not take part as we were not invited,” he added.

On former Union Minister and senior congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar taking part in the ‘Keraleeyam' programme organised by the LDF government, Satheesan said that KPCC had asked him to not take part and the AICC has been informed about it.