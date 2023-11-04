IUML won't participate in CPM pro-Palestine rally, declares Kunhalikutty

Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League has decided not to participate in the CPM's pro-Palestine scheduled on November 11 in Kozhikode after sensing the wrath of Congress. IUML general secretary Kunhalikutty officially announced the decision while addressing the media at the League House here on Saturday.



“Being an ally of UDF, there are some technical hurdles for our participation in the rally organised by CPM,” said Kunhalikkutty.

Contrary to the earlier announcement that a higher-level meeting would be held to discuss the CPM invitation, the leadership decided not to hold an official meeting on the subject at the last minute. Only the core leaders summoned a quick meeting and announced the decision on Saturday. The party sources claimed the official meeting was cancelled as suggested by State President Sadique Ali Thangal.

"We would like to thank CPM for inviting IUML to the rally. We wish all the very best to the event, We welcome these kinds of rallies in support of Palestine. Every political party should support Palestine. I think ET Mohammed Basheer's statement must be examined in this context. We can not localise all the issues. Palestine is a different subject in which the state government must call an all-party meeting similar to the Kalamassery incident,” Kuhalikkutty explained.

“The Palestinian people are going through serious human rights violations. The ally 'INDIA' also must call for a meeting and issue their statement in this regard,” added Kunhalikkutty.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam and ET Mohammed Basheer were also present at the meeting.