Man sentenced to life imprisonment in US for murdering Malayali nurse

Our Correspondent
Published: November 06, 2023 09:34 AM IST Updated: November 06, 2023 09:54 AM IST
The victim Merin was stabbed with a knife and run over by a car by her husband Philip Mathew. Photo: Manorama Online
Kottayam: A court in Florida, US, has sentenced a man to life imprisonment without parole for the gruesome murder of his estranged wife. Merin Joy (27), who was working at Broward Health Hospital in Coral Springs in Miami, was stabbed with a knife and run over by a car by her husband Philip Mathew (Nevin, 37) at the car park of the hospital on July 28, 2020.
Merin was living separately from Philip at that time after she faced domestic abuse from him.

The US media reported that Philip will never be able to leave prison following the sentence by Broward County Court in Florida. Philip was spared a death sentence as he admitted to the crime during trial. He was sentenced to an additional five years in jail for using a lethal weapon.

Merin is survived by her parents Piravom Marangattil Joy and Mercy, who reside at Ooralil House in Monipally and a daughter. Mercy said that Merin had received justice following the verdict. Merin’s daughter lives with Joy and Mercy. Philip belongs to Changanassery.

