Bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat hoax, says police; suspect nabbed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2023 12:51 PM IST Updated: November 09, 2023 12:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The threat that a bomb had been planted at the Kerala Secretariat is hoax, police sources said on Thursday.
The suspect in the case was nabbed soon after the incident. The man hailing from Uchakkada, Pozhiyoor is mentally unsound, police said. He is being questioned.

The threat message was received at the state police headquarters at 11.30 am through the ERSS. Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies.

The information was handed over to the city police. Security was tightened at the Secretariat premises following the threat. Last week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had received a threatening message from a 12-year-old boy in the 112 number. 

